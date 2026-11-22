Philippine Airlines launching direct Manila Delhi Mumbai flights pending approval
Philippine Airlines is set to launch direct flights from Manila to Delhi and Mumbai by December 2026, subject to approval from the Indian government, making it way easier to travel between the Philippines and two of India's major commercial and cultural centers.
Expect three flights a week to Delhi and four to Mumbai, all on comfy Airbus A321neo planes with both business and economy seats.
Night departures boost cargo and ties
Flights from Manila to Delhi will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, leaving late at night and reaching Delhi early morning.
The return trips head back on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
For Mumbai, flights depart Manila Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday nights and land in the early morning; returns are set for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Along with more travel options for passengers, Philippine Airlines says this move will also boost cargo transport and help strengthen ties between India and the Philippines.