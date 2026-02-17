Philips is using AI to improve healthcare access

Their BlueSeal MRI magnet enables helium-free MR operations. The Verida spectral CT system uses AI to streamline imaging. Monitoring tools help spot patient issues early, while other tools make heart diagnostics simpler. Nurses also get a break: admin work drops from 20 to just 7 minutes per hour.

Philips pours more than €1.7 billion each year into R&D, with half focused on AI and software.

These tools mean faster diagnoses, fewer repeat tests, and earlier treatments—lightening the load for overworked clinicians and making care more accessible when staff are stretched thin.