Phison Micromax MiPhi leverages chip shortage to expand in India
MiPhi, a partnership between Taiwan's Phison and India's Micromax, is using the global chip shortage as a chance to grow big in India's auto and electronics markets.
With Phison's tech, they are providing high-density storage for things like cars, set-top boxes, and cloud services.
Co-founder Rahul Sharma says they have already locked in long-term deals with major manufacturers.
AI demand takes 40% memory wafers
MiPhi is aiming high: from ₹100 crore the last fiscal year to ₹1,000 crore by FY27, and they have already hit ₹250 crore just this past quarter.
But there's a catch: Executive Director Borris Chang explained that 40% of memory wafers now go straight to AI data centers, making regular gadgets pricier and harder to find.
Smaller manufacturers are struggling too, as a large share of memory production is reserved for AI instead of consumer devices.