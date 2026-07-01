Phison Micromax MiPhi leverages chip shortage to expand in India

AI demand takes 40% memory wafers

MiPhi is aiming high: from ₹100 crore the last fiscal year to ₹1,000 crore by FY27, and they have already hit ₹250 crore just this past quarter.

But there's a catch: Executive Director Borris Chang explained that 40% of memory wafers now go straight to AI data centers, making regular gadgets pricier and harder to find.

Smaller manufacturers are struggling too, as a large share of memory production is reserved for AI instead of consumer devices.