Phoenix Mills shares dip on dividend record date announcement

Highlights of Phoenix Mills's financial performance

For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), Phoenix Mills reported ₹952.99 crore in revenue—down from ₹1,016.34 crore last quarter—and a net profit of ₹319.92 crore (EPS: 6.73).

Over the past year, total revenue was ₹3,813.57 crore versus ₹3,977.69 crore previously, but operating cash flow stayed healthy at ₹2,083 crore, hinting at underlying financial strength even with some bumps along the way.