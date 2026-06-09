PhonePe, CRED will soon allow rent payment using credit cards

Compliance

Shift to marketplace model

The new model being tested by PhonePe and CRED is a marketplace platform. It involves payment aggregators (PAs) taking care of customer verification and compliance requirements. This development comes after some industry players tweaked their transaction structures to bring back credit card rent payments amid regulatory scrutiny. Earlier this year, platforms like RedGiraffe, PayZapp, and NoBroker were said to have resumed or continued credit card-based rent payments after adjusting their processes to comply with regulations.