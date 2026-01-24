PhonePe IPO: Walmart, Tiger Global, Microsoft to sell shares

PhonePe is gearing up for a $1.5 billion IPO at a $15 billion valuation, offering 5.07 crore shares through an offer-for-sale. This move follows SEBI clearing PhonePe's confidential DRHP in January 2026, enabling the company to file an Updated DRHP.

Who's selling and what does it mean? Walmart will sell a 9% stake in PhonePe to meet SEBI's public float rules, while Tiger Global and Microsoft are letting go of smaller stakes (0.2% and 0.7%).

No new shares are being created—so all the money raised goes straight to these selling shareholders.

What exactly is PhonePe? Started in Bengaluru by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe dominates UPI payments with over 590 million users and connects 40 million merchants across India.

With nearly half the market share and handling around 310 million transactions daily, it's become a go-to app for everything from payments to insurance and investing.