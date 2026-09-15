PhonePe launches cobranded HDFC Bank and SBI cards, unveils Wishcard
Business
PhonePe just dropped its new cobranded credit cards with HDFC Bank and SBI, announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.
The big highlight? The Wishcard, made for folks who don't have a credit history yet.
It's all part of PhonePe's plan to make credit more accessible by tying everyday digital payments to formal credit.
India's credit cards reach 5.2 cr
India's credit card scene is booming, hitting 5.2 crore cards in 2026.
With the Wishcard, you can start building your credit using a fixed deposit, while the HDFC and SBI cards reward you for spending through the PhonePe app or online.
These moves are set to turn regular UPI habits into real opportunities for formal credit, opening doors for people who've been left out before.