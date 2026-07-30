PhonePe launches PulsePro using data from 700 million users, 50 million merchants
PhonePe just rolled out PulsePro, a new platform designed to give businesses quick, hyperlocal market insights using data from its massive network (700 million users and 50 million merchants).
With PulsePro, companies can make smarter decisions about where to expand, how to plan their stores, and keep track of what consumers are up to across India.
PulsePro includes category retail hyperlocal intelligence
PulsePro packs tools like Category & Growth Intelligence for tracking spending and trends across more than 200 store types.
Retail Network Intelligence helps businesses spot high-potential markets and fine-tune distribution in both cities and rural areas.
Plus, Hyperlocal Intelligence offers district- and postal-level data so companies can pick the best locations with confidence.
PulsePro is PhonePe's enterprise focused upgrade
PulsePro is the next step after PhonePe's original Pulse platform (launched in 2021), which was used by entrepreneurs, researchers, developers, policymakers, and students.
Now, with more demand from businesses for near real-time info they can actually use, PhonePe has upped its game with this enterprise-focused upgrade.