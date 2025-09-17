PhonePe, Paytm, Cred stop credit card rent payments: Here's why

RBI now says payment aggregators can only process payments for merchants they have a direct contract with. So, sending your rent to a landlord through these apps is out if the landlord isn't onboarded as a merchant with full KYC. The new rules require stricter KYC checks and more oversight to keep things secure.

Back to bank transfers and cheques for now

If you were using your credit card to pay rent (and maybe rack up points), that's on hold for now.

Banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI had already started cutting rewards or adding fees earlier this year.

With these fintech platforms pulling the plug, most people will need to go back to old-school bank transfers or cheques until further notice.