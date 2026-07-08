PhonePe promotes Srijon Biswas to chief technology officer amid upgrades
Business
PhonePe just promoted longtime team member Srijon Biswas to chief technology officer. He will now lead the engineering side as the company doubles down on tech and platform upgrades.
Biswas has already played a big role in building PhonePe's systems to handle hundreds of millions of users, so this move feels like a natural next step.
Biswas to report to Rahul Chari
Biswas will report to co-founder Rahul Chari, who is stepping up as chief product and technology officer.
Chari is now overseeing key areas like Trust and Safety, Data Sciences & Analytics, and Customer Experience.
Both leaders say these changes show PhonePe's commitment to growing its digital services while keeping things reliable for users.