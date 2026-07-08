PhonePe promotes Srijon Biswas to chief technology officer amid upgrades Business Jul 08, 2026

PhonePe just promoted longtime team member Srijon Biswas to chief technology officer. He will now lead the engineering side as the company doubles down on tech and platform upgrades.

Biswas has already played a big role in building PhonePe's systems to handle hundreds of millions of users, so this move feels like a natural next step.