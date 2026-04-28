PhonePe reaches 50 million merchants as updated paperwork filed with SEBI

PhonePe diversifies into POS, loans, insurance

Starting in 2016 with simple QR code payments for small shops, PhonePe has grown into much more: think point-of-sale devices, smart speakers, and even merchant loans.

Their strategy? A strong local sales team and support in multiple languages to help smaller businesses go digital.

Competing with names like Google Pay and Paytm, they're also branching out into insurance services.