PhonePe introduces PulsePro, an intelligence platform for businesses
What's the story
PhonePe has launched a new enterprise intelligence platform called PulsePro. The innovative tool leverages aggregated and anonymized digital transaction data to provide hyperlocal, near real-time market insights. Built on PhonePe's payments network of over 700 million users and 50 million merchants, the platform aims to help businesses improve their expansion planning, site selection, distribution strategy, and category growth while tracking consumer behavior across India.
Market need
PulsePro addresses growing demand for real-time market insights
The launch of PhonePe PulsePro comes as businesses are increasingly looking for more timely, detailed, and actionable market intelligence than traditional research methods can provide.
The platform is built on PhonePe's digital transactions ecosystem and provides organizations with aggregated and anonymized transaction trends that reflect economic activity across India.
By analyzing transaction patterns as they emerge, the platform helps businesses identify opportunities and respond quickly to changing market conditions.
Intelligence offerings
Category & Growth Intelligence solution offers in-depth market insights
PulsePro's Category & Growth Intelligence solution provides insights into macro and micro market trends, consumer spending patterns, category performance, and changes in store formats across over 200 store categories and more than 100 market signals.
The platform also offers Retail Network Intelligence to help companies identify high-potential markets, optimize distribution networks, assess urban whitespace opportunities, and prioritize rural expansion.
Hyperlocal insights
Hyperlocal Intelligence supports site selection and network planning
PulsePro's Hyperlocal Intelligence capability supports site selection and network planning by providing insights at district and postal code levels. It also offers deeper local market indicators.
Businesses can monitor digital ecosystem metrics, including quick commerce penetration, through hyperlocal transaction-based insights.
Karthik Raghupathy, head of Strategy at PhonePe, said, "Businesses today don't just need more data, they need better intelligence."
Privacy issues
Concerns about data privacy and responsible use of information
The use of payment data for commercial intelligence has raised questions about data privacy and responsible use.
Experts have pointed out that while aggregated and anonymized datasets can help businesses understand market behavior, platforms must ensure strong safeguards to prevent misuse of consumer information.
However, PhonePe has assured that the new platform will only use aggregated data and won't provide access to individual customer transaction details.