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Home / News / Business News / This robotics start-up wants to raise $1B at $11B valuation
This robotics start-up wants to raise $1B at $11B valuation
The funding round has attracted major investors such as Founders Fund

This robotics start-up wants to raise $1B at $11B valuation

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 28, 2026
11:01 am
What's the story

San Francisco-based robotics start-up Physical Intelligence is in talks to raise around $1 billion in fresh funding. The round could value the tech company at more than $11 billion, Bloomberg has reported. If successful, this would effectively double the company's current valuation of around $5.6 billion in just four months.

Investment interest

Founders Fund, Lightspeed in talks

The funding round has attracted major investors such as Founders Fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners. They are in talks to invest alongside existing backers Thrive Capital and Lux Capital. However, the deal is still at an early stage and details could change, Bloomberg reported.

Company profile

ChatGPT for robots

TechCrunch visited Physical Intelligence's headquarters back in January, where co-founder Sergey Levine described the company's vision as, "Think of it like ChatGPT, but for robots." At that time, the firm had raised just over $1 billion and had a workforce of about 80 people. They are working on general-purpose AI models capable of powering robots to perform a range of tasks from folding laundry to peeling vegetables.

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Commercialization outlook

Lachy Groom says there's no commercialization timeline

Co-founder Lachy Groom had told TechCrunch that the company has no set timeline for commercialization. This unusual stance doesn't seem to bother their investors. "There's no limit to how much money we can really put to work," Groom said, adding that "there's always more compute you can throw at the problem."

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