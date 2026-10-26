Not just Europeans, Indian pilots are also flying severely fatigued
What's the story
A recent survey by the European Cockpit Association has revealed that 24% of pilots in Europe have flown while severely fatigued. This alarming statistic raises questions about the efficacy of current safety regulations in ensuring both pilot and passenger safety. Fatigue can have serious implications for aviation safety, as it slows reactions, clouds judgment, and makes it difficult to stay alert during flights, especially those at night or with back-to-back duties. India's aviation industry is also grappling with similar issues.
Indian scenario
India's aviation boom and its challenges
India had 74 airports in 2014, a number that more than doubled by 2025, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
However, as the airlines expand their fleets and add new routes to meet the rising demand, ensuring adequate crew rest amid increasingly demanding schedules has become a major concern.
Reporting issues
High rejection rates for fatigue reports
The issue of pilot fatigue in India is further complicated by high rejection rates for fatigue reports.
IndiGo pilots filed 8,721 fatigue reports in 2025, but a staggering 96.9% were rejected, according to Business Today.
Air India also had a rejection rate of over 50% for its fatigue reports.
These numbers have raised questions about how airlines handle these complaints, and if pilots feel comfortable reporting their exhaustion levels without facing repercussions like disciplinary action or career setbacks.
Regulatory measures
DGCA's response to pilot fatigue concerns
In response to the growing concerns over pilot fatigue, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework.
The new rules mandate longer recovery periods between duties and reduce risks associated with night flying.
The DGCA has also increased oversight of fatigue reporting, ordering airlines to submit quarterly reports detailing fatigue complaints and their acceptance or rejection rates.
Practical issues
Implementation challenges for airlines
Despite these regulatory measures, implementing them has proven to be a challenge.
Airlines have argued that longer rest periods and stricter night-duty limits require more pilots and changes to existing schedules, which could increase costs and disrupt operations.
This was evident during IndiGo's operational disruption in December 2025 when thousands of flights were canceled or delayed due to crew rostering issues, amid the implementation of revised duty-time rules.
Safety measures
Need for comprehensive fatigue risk management systems
Aviation safety experts emphasize the need for fatigue risk management systems that use operational data to identify risks before they lead to incidents.
These systems require more than just paperwork; they depend on accurate reporting, fair assessments, and action when recurring problems emerge.
For India, the challenge lies in ensuring that aviation growth does not outpace these necessary systems to keep crews fit to fly safely.