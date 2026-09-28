Piramal Finance to raise 2000 cr via NCDs at 8.62%

Piramal Finance is looking to raise ₹2,000 crore by offering non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an 8.62% annual interest rate.

The base issue is ₹500 crore, but they can go up to ₹2,000 crore if there's more demand.

Each NCD costs ₹1 lakh and will mature in just over three years, on November 22, 2029.