Piramal Finance to raise 2000 cr via NCDs at 8.62%
Business
Piramal Finance is looking to raise ₹2,000 crore by offering non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an 8.62% annual interest rate.
The base issue is ₹500 crore, but they can go up to ₹2,000 crore if there's more demand.
Each NCD costs ₹1 lakh and will mature in just over three years, on November 22, 2029.
Piramal Finance allotment Oct 8 2026
The NCDs will be listed on both BSE and NSE (with NSE as the main exchange), and are set to be allotted on October 8, 2026.
If Piramal defaults on payments, investors get an extra 2% interest until things are sorted out.
This move fits into Piramal's funding plans for the year ahead; the company's profits jumped a solid 67% last quarter, showing some strong momentum.