Piyush Goyal announces India Oman FTA live June 1 2026
India and Oman's new free trade agreement goes live on June 1, 2026.
Announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, this deal means Indian exports like textiles, farm products, and leather goods can enter Oman without extra duties.
On the flip side, India will make it cheaper to bring in things like dates, marble, and petrochemicals from its side.
India Oman FTA boosts business
This FTA is set to boost business between India and Oman: Think more jobs, investments, and new markets for both countries.
The agreement was signed at the end of 2025 aimed at making economic ties stronger.
India negotiating Chile deal on minerals
India is also working on a bigger trade deal with Chile focused on digital services and access to critical minerals like lithium and copper, key materials for tech and electric vehicles.
India's imports from Chile jumped 72% in 2024-25.