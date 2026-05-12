Piyush Goyal announces India Oman FTA live June 1 2026 Business May 12, 2026

India and Oman's new free trade agreement goes live on June 1, 2026.

Announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, this deal means Indian exports like textiles, farm products, and leather goods can enter Oman without extra duties.

On the flip side, India will make it cheaper to bring in things like dates, marble, and petrochemicals from its side.