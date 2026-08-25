Piyush Goyal announces simpler BIS framework for semiconductors and AI
Business
India is making it simpler for tech companies, especially in semiconductors and AI, to get Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared this update from Tokyo, saying a new framework could offer exemptions at the sector, company, product, or project level to help companies import equipment and components faster and kick-start manufacturing in India.
Goyal pledges support for electronics hub
This move is meant to ensure they get the parts they need on time.
Goyal called semiconductors a "need of the hour" and promised full government support to turn the country into an electronics manufacturing hub.