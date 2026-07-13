Piyush Goyal dismisses report of deadlock in India-US trade talks
What's the story
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has rejected reports suggesting a deadlock in the ongoing India-US trade talks. He termed such reports as "completely false, baseless and misleading." The clarification comes after an international news agency reported that India was holding out for a better deal with the US instead of pursuing an early agreement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew confidence from new trading partners.
Trade talks
US team visited India in June: Goyal
In his social media post, Goyal, rejecting the report, highlighted the productive meetings he had with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during the latter's visit to New Delhi in June.
He reiterated that both countries are committed to a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.
"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said.
Ongoing discussions
We don't see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations
Echoing Goyal's sentiments, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also said there are no hurdles in concluding the agreement.
He said, "We don't see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations."
Agarwal further clarified that both teams have been actively engaging with each other.
"The Indian team visited US in May. US team visited in June," he said, adding that "talks are going on in proper framework."
Trade environment
Agarwal addresses uncertainty created by US tariff actions
Agarwal also addressed the uncertainty created by US tariff actions for many partners.
He said, "IEEPA tariff has gone... Now again they are in discussion with other countries. They are having parallel investigation."
India is part of those discussions, he added.
"We have joined consultations. All progressing in right directions," Agarwal said while maintaining a positive public tone about the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US.