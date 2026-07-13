Piyush Goyal dismisses report of deadlock in India-US trade talks

In his social media post, Goyal, rejecting the report, highlighted the productive meetings he had with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during the latter's visit to New Delhi in June.

He reiterated that both countries are committed to a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said.