Piyush Goyal heads to Milwaukee for G20, advances India-US talks
Business
India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, is off to Milwaukee for the big G20 trade meeting from September 30 to October 1.
While there, he'll also meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to push forward talks on a possible India-US free-trade deal, something both countries have been working toward.
India-EU FTA forwarded to European Council
On another front, India's free-trade agreement with the European Union is moving ahead and could be signed by year-end.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal shared that it has been forwarded to the European Council for approval, paving the way for official signing, and then goes to the European Parliament for approval and ratification.
All this highlights India's current focus on building stronger global trade ties.