Piyush Goyal hopeful on India expanding exports to China
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is hopeful about India becoming a bigger player in exports to China and Southeast Asia.
At recent BRICS meetings, he pushed for more open trade and equal opportunities, saying India is committed to free and fair trade with every country, even as trade with China keeps growing despite past tensions.
India faces $99.19bn China trade gap
India-China trade hit $127.7 billion in 2025-26, but most of that favors China, leaving India with a $99.19 billion gap.
Goyal pointed out that while Chinese goods are important for Indian industries, unfair pricing is being addressed through an established judicial process.
He also flagged concerns over China's latest export controls on key machinery, making it clear that boosting exports won't be easy, but he's optimistic about finding the right balance for India's interests.