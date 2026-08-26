Piyush Goyal in Tokyo: India secures $200B data center commitments
During his Tokyo visit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India is becoming a top choice for global data center investments.
He shared that the country has locked in $200 billion in commitments from major players, including nearly $80 billion from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Digital Connexion just for AI infrastructure and data centers between October and December 2025.
Goyal highlights $150B AI, semiconductor demand
Goyal also talked about teaming up with Japan on technology, trade, investments, and tourism.
He highlighted India's huge demand for AI and semiconductors (about $150 billion worth) as a big opportunity for collaboration.
At an event with Indian expats in Japan, he encouraged learning Japanese to tap into high-demand jobs like caregiving and engineering and said the over 60,000-strong Indian community there was supporting India's growth through remittances.