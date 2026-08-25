Piyush Goyal in Tokyo seeks 10 trillion yen for India
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, just met with top Japanese financial leaders in Tokyo, hoping to bring in 10 trillion yen of private investment into India over the next 10 years.
He pitched India's strong economic growth and big plans to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
Semiconductors AI renewables GIFT City hub
The talks focused on getting Japanese investments into areas like semiconductors, renewable energy, AI, and digital infrastructure.
Both sides discussed making it easier for money to move between countries by simplifying processes for profit repatriation, improving access to Indian capital markets, and ensuring greater regulatory predictability for long-term investors, and using GIFT City as a hub for cross-border deals.
The goal is a tech-driven partnership that helps both economies grow.