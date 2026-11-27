Piyush Goyal: India and US close to bilateral trade deal
India and the US are about to wrap up a bilateral trade agreement, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
This breakthrough comes after delays and some tension over the US proposing a hefty 25% tariff on Indian imports, something India says isn't fair.
US tariffs could fall to 17%
The US is still India's biggest export market, with $59.52 billion in goods shipped there in the first seven months of this fiscal year.
If the deal goes through, those proposed tariffs could drop from 25% to around 17%, making it easier (and cheaper) for Indian products to reach American shoppers.
It's a big step toward smoother business ties between the two countries.