Piyush Goyal: India can hit $1 trillion exports this fiscal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is confident India can hit a massive $1 trillion export target this fiscal, even with global trade challenges.
At the curtain raiser of the Invest Telangana Global Summit, he shared that exports in 2025-26 reached a record $863 billion and now the goal is to boost that number by around 15% this fiscal.
Nine FTAs open $60 trillion markets
Goyal highlighted how India's nine free trade agreements open doors to markets worth $60 trillion.
He encouraged Telangana to make the most of these deals and suggested zeroing in on 50 key products and services for export growth.
He also pointed out that making it easier to do business, especially in space, defense, and AI, could attract more investments.
India exports up 18.51% deficit widens
While merchandise exports jumped by 18.51% in early 2026-27, India's trade deficit also grew, from $156.88 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26 to $177.64 billion in the first half of 2026-27, showing both strong gains and some ongoing challenges as the country chases its ambitious target.