Piyush Goyal: India EU FTA finalized by December 2026
Business
India and the European Union are finally moving ahead with their free trade agreement, set to be finalized by December 2026 and kick off in early 2027.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared the news at a business event in Finland, saying this deal will make trade smoother and help both sides build stronger supply chains and investments.
Goyal invites Finnish firms to Semicon2.0
Goyal also invited Finnish companies to join India's ambitious Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (with a hefty ₹1.28 lakh crore budget) to boost chip manufacturing here.
He pitched a startup bridge with Finland to team up on clean energy, biotech, and space tech, highlighting how India's focus on reforms and infrastructure is turning it into a global innovation hotspot.