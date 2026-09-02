Piyush Goyal: India plans BIS exemption for high tech imports
Big news for tech makers: India is planning a new regulation to exempt high-tech companies from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification when high-tech companies import equipment and parts to set up factories.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says this change should help speed things up and fit right in with the Make in India push to ramp up local manufacturing.
Japanese chipmakers flagged BIS approval hurdles
This update comes after Japanese chip companies flagged how tough it was to get BIS approval for such a large number of components, especially since making a chip takes around 13,501 components.
Coming up with a new regulation, high-tech firms can source what they need from anywhere without worrying about certification delays.
Goyal also reassured everyone that Japanese semiconductor firms already know how to keep quality standards high.