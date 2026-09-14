Piyush Goyal meets Wang Wentao at BRICS Summit New Delhi

Trade between India and China hit $127.7 billion in 2025-26, a 7.9% jump, with Indian exports rising sharply by 36.62%.

But imports from China also climbed, pushing the trade deficit up to $99.19 billion from $85 billion in 2024-25.

Still, India received foreign direct investment worth $2.51 billion during April 2000 and March 2026, showing that despite challenges, both sides are keen to keep business growing and tackle the imbalance together.