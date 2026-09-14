Piyush Goyal meets Wang Wentao at BRICS Summit New Delhi
Business
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just met with China's Wang Wentao during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi to chat about boosting economic ties.
With China being India's second-biggest trading partner, the meeting assumed significance for both countries.
India China trade $127.7 billion 2025-26
Trade between India and China hit $127.7 billion in 2025-26, a 7.9% jump, with Indian exports rising sharply by 36.62%.
But imports from China also climbed, pushing the trade deficit up to $99.19 billion from $85 billion in 2024-25.
Still, India received foreign direct investment worth $2.51 billion during April 2000 and March 2026, showing that despite challenges, both sides are keen to keep business growing and tackle the imbalance together.