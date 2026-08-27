Piyush Goyal pitches Indian manufacturing to Japanese leaders in Osaka

Goyal talked shop with ROHM Co. Ltd. about semiconductor investments and explored aluminum manufacturing ties with Daiki Aluminium.

He also met Nippon Paint Holdings to discuss opportunities in the paints sector and chatted with Mizuno Corporation about teaming up on sportswear and gear.

With bilateral trade between India and Japan standing at $27.47 billion in FY 2025-26, these talks are all about taking that partnership up a notch.