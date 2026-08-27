Piyush Goyal pitches Indian manufacturing to Japanese leaders in Osaka
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just wrapped up meetings with top Japanese business leaders in Osaka, hoping to draw more investment into India.
He pitched India's growing manufacturing scene, especially in semiconductors, electronics, aluminum, paints, and sports gear, as a great spot for global supply chains.
Goyal discussed semiconductors, aluminum, paints, sportswear
Goyal talked shop with ROHM Co. Ltd. about semiconductor investments and explored aluminum manufacturing ties with Daiki Aluminium.
He also met Nippon Paint Holdings to discuss opportunities in the paints sector and chatted with Mizuno Corporation about teaming up on sportswear and gear.
With bilateral trade between India and Japan standing at $27.47 billion in FY 2025-26, these talks are all about taking that partnership up a notch.