Piyush Goyal pitches Japan India deeptech capital corridor for startups
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wants to set up a deeptech capital corridor with Japan to help Indian startups get more funding, especially in their early days.
He pitched the idea in Tokyo, highlighting how Japanese investment could tackle funding gaps and open new doors for young Indian companies.
Goyal invites Japan co-investment via AIF
Goyal invited Japanese investors to co-invest in Indian startups alongside funds operating through India's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework and suggested a Shark Tank-style pitching platform where startups from both countries can connect and grow.
He also talked about building an innovation bridge linking universities, VCs, and incubators across India and Japan.
Plus, he pointed out that an earlier Fund of Funds of more than $1 billion helped catalyze investments of about $10 billion into startups through the AIF model, and the government has since launched a second Fund of Funds to keep the momentum going.