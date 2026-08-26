Piyush Goyal pitches Japan India deeptech capital corridor for startups

Goyal invited Japanese investors to co-invest in Indian startups alongside funds operating through India's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework and suggested a Shark Tank-style pitching platform where startups from both countries can connect and grow.

He also talked about building an innovation bridge linking universities, VCs, and incubators across India and Japan.

Plus, he pointed out that an earlier Fund of Funds of more than $1 billion helped catalyze investments of about $10 billion into startups through the AIF model, and the government has since launched a second Fund of Funds to keep the momentum going.