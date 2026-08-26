Piyush Goyal pitches 'Shark Tank' platform linking India Japan startups
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just pitched a cool idea in Tokyo, a Shark Tank-inspired platform where Indian startups can showcase their ideas to Japanese investors, while Japanese startups could seek partners and business opportunities in India.
The goal? Make it easier for Indian startups to get Japanese funding, and help Japanese startups tap into India's huge market.
Goyal emphasized the need for virtual platforms so everyone can connect, even from afar.
Goyal seeks India Japan deeptech corridor
Goyal sees this as more than just pitching for cash; he hopes it sparks real partnerships, pilot projects, and new investments.
He also called for a "Japan-India deeptech capital corridor" to support mature unicorns and particularly early-stage funding on both sides.
As he put it, stronger collaboration could open up big opportunities and shared growth for everyone involved.