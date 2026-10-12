Piyush Goyal pledges government backing to help startups go global
commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal wants Indian startups to think bigger and go global.
At the ET Startup Awards 2026, he promised government backing, including funding for international events, and floated a three- to five-year plan to boost investment.
He also suggested that tightening H-1B visa rules could help keep top talent in India, saying, "We are willing to fund whatever it takes to take our startups to the rest of the world."
Satyan Gajwani calls for AI investment
Industry leaders at the event flagged some challenges too.
Times Internet chairman Satyan Gajwani pointed out India's need for more AI research and investment if it wants to compete with the US and China.
There was also a call for better infrastructure and updated regulations so deep tech startups can really thrive.