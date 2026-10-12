Piyush Goyal pledges government backing to help startups go global

commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal wants Indian startups to think bigger and go global.

At the ET Startup Awards 2026, he promised government backing, including funding for international events, and floated a three- to five-year plan to boost investment.

He also suggested that tightening H-1B visa rules could help keep top talent in India, saying, "We are willing to fund whatever it takes to take our startups to the rest of the world."