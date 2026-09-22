Piyush Goyal proposes 1,000 person local language exporter training network

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a proposed network to boost exporters across India.

The plan? Train 1,000 people in local languages so they can better navigate business challenges at the district and state levels.

Announced at a Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, industry stakeholders' meeting on ease of doing business and free trade agreement (FTA) opportunities, the move aims to make it easier for more people to get into exporting.