Piyush Goyal proposes 1,000 person local language exporter training network
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a proposed network to boost exporters across India.
The plan? Train 1,000 people in local languages so they can better navigate business challenges at the district and state levels.
Announced at a Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, industry stakeholders' meeting on ease of doing business and free trade agreement (FTA) opportunities, the move aims to make it easier for more people to get into exporting.
Piyush Goyal wants integrated city offices
Goyal also wants integrated offices in major cities to simplify things further.
Industry representatives at the meeting highlighted ongoing issues like high shipping costs and paperwork delays, with Suryansh Jalan, CBO, FarEye, noting that "India's free trade agreements can open markets, but export growth depends on whether an Indian manufacturer can promise a competitive delivered price, a reliable delivery date and a simple returns process."
Digital platforms can help exporters understand FTA eligibility and rules of origin, estimate landed costs, validate documentation and track orders across partners.