Piyush Goyal says Egypt India startup partnership could strengthen ties
India's Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says teaming up with Egypt on startups could be a "force multiplier," opening fresh markets and bringing the two countries closer.
The idea, shared at the Egypt-India Startup Forum, is that the two countries are exploring the possibility of an economic partnership to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock opportunities for future cooperation.
Goyal names sectors Egypt offers incentives
Goyal spotlighted health care, education, fintech, and agritech as the areas where Indian and Egyptian startups can work together.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty added that his country is rolling out incentives and cutting red tape to attract Indian investment, not just in business but also in culture, science, and technology.