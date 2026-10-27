Piyush Goyal says India EU free trade deal likely 2026
India and the European Union are close to signing a major free trade agreement, which Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal describes as a "win-win" for both sides.
Announced during his trip to Germany and the Netherlands, Goyal says this deal is key for India's plan to become a developed country by 2047.
The agreement is on track to be signed by late 2026 and could start rolling out in early 2027, making it on course to become the fastest agreement the bloc has ever entered into.
India's trade deals could cover $85T
The EU already has a big footprint in India, with around 6,000 European companies doing business here.
Goyal also highlighted that all of India's recent and upcoming trade deals could soon cover about three-quarters of global GDP, roughly $85 trillion.
With India's economy set to jump from $4 trillion today to $30 trillion by 2047 and a huge market of 1.4 billion people, this FTA could open up even more opportunities for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and global investors looking at India's aspirational middle class.