Piyush Goyal says India EU free trade deal likely 2026

India and the European Union are close to signing a major free trade agreement, which Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal describes as a "win-win" for both sides.

Announced during his trip to Germany and the Netherlands, Goyal says this deal is key for India's plan to become a developed country by 2047.

The agreement is on track to be signed by late 2026 and could start rolling out in early 2027, making it on course to become the fastest agreement the bloc has ever entered into.