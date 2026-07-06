Piyush Goyal says India EU FTA could start early 2027

Piyush Goyal targets $15B leather exports

Goyal also has big plans for India's leather industry: he wants exports to jump from $4.5 billion to over $15 billion over the next five to seven years and hopes to increase employment in the sector to one crore.

He is encouraging exporters to look beyond their usual markets and is eyeing new trade opportunities with countries like Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, where PM Modi will be visiting soon.