Piyush Goyal says India EU FTA could start early 2027
India and the EU are almost done finalizing their Free Trade Agreement, which could make it much easier for Indian businesses to trade with all 27 EU countries.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says the legal checks should finish in the next 15-20 days, and then it is off to the European Commission and Parliament for approval.
If things go as planned, the FTA should kick in by early 2027.
Piyush Goyal targets $15B leather exports
Goyal also has big plans for India's leather industry: he wants exports to jump from $4.5 billion to over $15 billion over the next five to seven years and hopes to increase employment in the sector to one crore.
He is encouraging exporters to look beyond their usual markets and is eyeing new trade opportunities with countries like Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, where PM Modi will be visiting soon.