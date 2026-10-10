Piyush Goyal says India on track for $1 trillion exports
Business
India is on track to top $1 trillion in exports, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Industry would welcome the export figures for the first six months. It's a big sign of India's growing influence in global trade.
Indian capability centers add $100bn
India is deep in trade talks with the US UK Canada, and more, though some deals need tweaks after recent US tariff changes.
Meanwhile, 2,117 global capability centers across India have brought in $100 billion and helped create jobs.