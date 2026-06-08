Piyush Goyal says India targets $100B pharma from $60B

Goyal highlights India's FDA plant lead

Goyal highlighted that India has more US Food and Drug Administration-approved plants than anywhere else, making it a trusted supplier for markets like the US and Europe.

He also encouraged global pharma companies to tap into India's massive market of 1.4 billion people and rising middle class.

With strong GDP growth (7.7% in FY26 / the financial year 2025-26), Goyal believes the industry is set for long-term success.