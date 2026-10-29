Piyush Goyal says India-US portal has about 3,500 registrations
Business
The new India-US Trade Facilitation Portal has already attracted about 3,500 registrations since launch.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on X that the portal is designed to help Indian businesses, especially MSMEs and first-time exporters, find global opportunities and connect with US partners more easily.
Piyush Goyal calls portal landmark initiative
Goyal called the portal a "landmark initiative" step for trade, saying it could really change the game for small businesses looking to expand abroad.
The strong early response shows how much Indian companies want better access to international markets and a bigger presence worldwide.