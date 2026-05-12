Piyush Goyal says India will lead applied AI, quantum computing Business May 12, 2026

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just set some big goals: he wants India to become a global leader in applied AI and quantum computing, much like the country did during the Y2K era.

At the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Goyal said, "We leveraged the Y2K moment so smartly," and "Now we will be world leaders in applied AI. Who will prepare the applications on these large language models? We, Indians will," highlighting how these fields could shape India's future.