Piyush Goyal says India will not sign US trade deal
Business
India's big trade deal with the US agreed back in February 2026, is stuck for now.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India won't sign until the US offers better tariff rates (basically, lower taxes on Indian goods) so India can compete with countries like Vietnam and China.
He's clear: without this edge, the deal isn't happening.
Current 10% tariff expires July 24
The plan was to cut US tariffs from 50% to 18%, giving India a boost. But after a US Supreme Court decision in February wiped out those tariffs, things got tricky.
The current 10% tariff expires July 24, and Goyal insists that unless the US creates new rules to restore India's advantage, the agreement stays on hold.