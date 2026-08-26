Piyush Goyal says Japan invested over ₹1L cr in India
Big news: Japan has already invested a little over ₹1 lakh crore in India, hitting 15% of its ambitious ₹7 trillion target.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced this during his visit to Nagoya, encouraging Japanese small and medium-sized businesses to check out opportunities in India's industrial townships.
He also urged Japan to send an investment survey mission for these companies.
India Japan trade nearly double 2030
India-Japan trade is set to nearly double by 2030: from $27.47 billion to $50 billion, ASSOCHAM said.
The Indian government wants the number of Japanese companies here to jump from 1,500 to 3,000.
Both countries are also updating their big trade deal (CEPA) from 2011, aiming for smoother business and better alignment with each other's markets, especially when it comes to meeting Japan's high standards for food and products.