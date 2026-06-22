Piyush Goyal says US trade talks stuck over 50% tariff
Business
India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal says talks with the US are stuck because of a hefty 50% tariff on Indian exports.
He emphasized at a New Delhi event that getting easier entry for Indian goods is key, and it fits right into India's bigger plans for economic growth.
Piyush Goyal seeks US tariff cuts
That high tariff has made negotiations tricky and slowed things down.
Goyal made it clear that lowering these barriers is essential, as India hopes to secure special treatment in the US market, something that could really help Indian exporters and boost jobs back home.