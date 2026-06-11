Piyush Goyal to fast-track TEPA during June visit to Switzerland

India commerce minister meets Swiss investors

Goyal will meet Swiss leaders in Bern to sort out TEPA logistics and find ways to strengthen economic ties.

He will also connect with big names in Switzerland's pharma sector and head to Zurich for investor talks.

With India-Switzerland trade standing at approximately $23.35 billion in FY 2024-25, mostly driven by imports like pharmaceuticals and precious metals, this visit aims to balance the partnership and unlock new opportunities for both sides.