Piyush Goyal to fast-track TEPA during June visit to Switzerland
India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, is off to Switzerland on June 12-13 to fast-track a major trade deal: the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).
Signed in March 2024 and kicking in from October 2025, TEPA is set to ramp up trade and investment between India and EFTA countries: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.
India commerce minister meets Swiss investors
Goyal will meet Swiss leaders in Bern to sort out TEPA logistics and find ways to strengthen economic ties.
He will also connect with big names in Switzerland's pharma sector and head to Zurich for investor talks.
With India-Switzerland trade standing at approximately $23.35 billion in FY 2024-25, mostly driven by imports like pharmaceuticals and precious metals, this visit aims to balance the partnership and unlock new opportunities for both sides.