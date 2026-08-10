Piyush Goyal unveils AI focused GeM roadmap marking 10 years

Since launching in 2016, GeM has processed over ₹20 lakh crore in deals across more than 3.78 crore orders, connecting more than 25 lakh sellers and over 1.37 lakh buyer organizations.

Micro and small businesses have played a huge part. Nearly half of all sales came from them.

Women-led enterprises and startups are also making their mark.

Next up: smarter AI tools for pricing, better credit access through GeM Sahay, and greener procurement practices.