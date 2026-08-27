Piyush Goyal urges Japanese firms to invest in Indian manufacturing
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, is in Japan, encouraging Japanese companies to help make India a global manufacturing hotspot.
At an Osaka business event, he pointed out big opportunities in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, and specialty chemicals.
"India is no more a nation of assembly. We are moving into the whole ecosystem of manufacturing," he shared.
Goyal: India chip demand $150B 2032
Goyal highlighted that India's demand for semiconductors could reach $150 billion by 2032 and invited investment in chips, A.I. and electronics.
He also mentioned India's strong trade deals with the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia (giving access to massive markets), and ongoing talks that could open even more doors.
With more than 1,500 Japanese companies already in India, he sees plenty of room for deeper collaboration between Japan's tech strengths and India's skilled workforce.