Piyush Goyal urges local bodies to adopt GeM for purchases

Since launching in 2016-17 with just ₹422 crore in transactions, GeM has exploded to over ₹5 lakh crore a year, nearly 15% of that from defense deals alone.

Goyal also wants universities to help young innovators sell on the platform, making it easier for universities and colleges to get quality stuff without breaking the bank.

Plus, a new "GeM 2.0" is coming soon with smart features like GST integration and AI tools, aiming to make public buying even more efficient across India.