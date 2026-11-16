Piyush Goyal urges UPI-InstaPay tie-up at Egypt-India Startup Forum
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wants Indian and Egyptian fintech startups to team up and build easy, low-cost ways to send money between the two countries.
At the Egypt-India Startup Forum in Cairo, he suggested combining India's UPI and Egypt's InstaPay so businesses can trade directly in their own currencies: no expensive conversions needed.
Goyal promotes affordable multilingual tech solutions
Goyal also encouraged both countries to work together on affordable health tech, water-saving farming tools, and even smarter tourism using technology.
He highlighted how making these innovations accessible in different languages could help more people benefit, saying it's the need of the hour for global progress.