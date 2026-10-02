Piyush Goyal urges WTO rule adherence at G20 meeting
Business
At the latest G20 trade ministers' meeting, India's commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, called for sticking to WTO rules and warned against using supply chain changes as a loophole.
He made it clear that India isn't overproducing in flagged sectors and is focused on both local and global markets.
Goyal urges fact-based forced-labor action
Goyal pushed for fair, transparent trade, highlighting the WTO's most-favored-nation rule, and said developing countries need special consideration.
He also spoke up about ending forced labor, stressing action should be based on facts, and not lead to extra burdens or one-sided trade moves.
Overall, he reaffirmed India's support for a balanced trading system with the WTO at its core.