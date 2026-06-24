Piyush Goyal visits London June 25-27 for CETA talks
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is off to London from June 25-27, where he and UK officials will talk about making the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) work smoothly.
The focus is on syncing regulations and customs so businesses can benefit from the deal, which is scheduled to take effect on July 15, 2026.
Piyush Goyal discusses DCC and investments
Goyal will also chat with UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle about easing social security payments for temporary workers through the Double Contribution Convention (DCC).
Plus, he's meeting big names like HSBC, Rolls-Royce, Tata Group, and De Beers to explore investment and trade opportunities.
Both countries are aiming high, hoping to hit $120 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.