Piyush Goyal visits London June 25-27 for CETA talks Business Jun 24, 2026

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is off to London from June 25-27, where he and UK officials will talk about making the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) work smoothly.

The focus is on syncing regulations and customs so businesses can benefit from the deal, which is scheduled to take effect on July 15, 2026.