Piyush Goyal visits US to advance forward-MFN in BTA talks

India and the US are working out a new trade deal, and a big focus is something called the "forward-MFN" clause.

Basically, India wants to lock in its current tariff benefits with the US so future policy changes, or better deals given to other countries, won't leave Indian exports at a disadvantage.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the US from September 29 to October 5 is aimed at advancing the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalizing an interim deal based on the framework announced in February, with talks on a forward MFN clause.